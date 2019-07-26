Lizzo and Missy Elliott bless fans with long-awaited video for “Tempo”: Watch

Missy Elliott and Lizzo

Lizzo is the gift that keeps on coming. Today, she’s blessed us with her long-awaited music video for “Tempo”, which features another queen of the music industry, Missy Elliott.

The clip for the Cuz I Love You track is everything you’d hope it to be. Glitter bikinis? Check. Twerking? Check. And while it sports some of the more traditional visual elements of hip-hop music videos, it also has a surrealist slant. Dancers are gracefully tossed in the air from the hoods of low-riders, and the Misdemeanor starts her joyous cameo by popping out of the engine of one of the souped-up vehicles.



Watch the music video for yourself below, and get tickets to Lizzo’s upcoming “Cuz I Love You Too Tour” here.

Lizzo is on her way to becoming one of the biggest names in contemporary pop. However, outside of her recent collabs with Charli XCX and Open Mike Eagle, she’s also poised to lay siege on the film industry as well. The singer and flutist will make her feature film debut alongside Cardi B in the forthcoming Hustlers, which is due out this September.