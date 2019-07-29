Lizzo performs NPR Tiny Desk Concert: Watch

Last week, Lizzo treated fans to her video for “Tempo” featuring Missy Elliott. She’s back today with another exciting visual in the form of an NPR Tiny Desk Concert.

We’ve seen the Detroit-born rapper deliver massive, fully choreographed live performances on the international stage, so it begs the question: Does her energy translate to an intimate setting, or as Lizzo called it, “a tiny ass desk”? The answer is a resounding yes.



Although confined by the space of four walls, she brought just the right amount of power, flair, and Sasha Flute (!) to her Cuz I Love You set. Specifically, Lizzo threw down the title track, “Truth Hurts”, and “Juice”, one of our top songs of 2019. Replay it down below.

In addition to making her feature film debut in Hustlers, Lizzo will be on tour for the next couple of months. Tickets to all her upcoming shows can be purchased here.