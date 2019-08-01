Lollapalooza reveals 2019 webcast schedule

Lollapalooza 2019

Lollapalooza returns to Chicago’s Grant Park this weekend. For those who won’t be there in person, a number of the festival’s sets will be streamed live online via YouTube.

The webcast schedule includes The Strokes, Tame Impala, Kacey Musgraves, Mitski, Flume, Lil Wayne, Death Cab For Cutie, Sharon Van Etten, Bring Me the Horizon, 21 Savage, King Princess, Sigrid, and more.



Watch the Lollapalooza live stream below.

Check out the full schedule below. Times are listed in central time and (channels are in parentheses).

Thursday, August 1st:

06:30 – Lennon Stella (2)

07:00 – Fitz & The Tantrums (1)

07:15 – Deorro (2)

08:00 – Hozier (1)

08:00 – Rüfüs Du Sol (2)

09:00 – The Chainsmokers (1)

09:15 – The Strokes (2)

Friday, August 2nd:

02:00 – The Nude Party (1)

02:00 – SHAED (2)

02:00 – CRAY (3)

02:45 – Conan Gray (2)

03:00 – Normani (1)

03:00 – Ghostemane (3)

03:45 – half•alive (2)

04:00 – Yultron (3)

04:15 – Sigrid (2)

04:45 – CloZee (3)

05:00 – IDLES (1)

05:15 – HONNE (2)

05:45 – Party Favor (3)

06:00 – Rich the Kid (2)

06:45 – 21 Savage (1)

06:45 – King Princess (2)

06:45 – Gud Vibrations vs Slugz Music (3)

08:00 – Snails (3)

08:45 – Tame Impala (1)

08:45 – FKJ (2)

09:00 – Alesso (3)

09:15 – Death Cab For Cutie (2)

Saturday, August 3rd:

02:00 – The Band Camino (1)

02:00 – Omar Apollo (2)

02:00 – WAVEDASH (3)

02:30 – Diablo (3)

02:45 – Mondo Cozmo (1)

02:50 – Alec Benjamin (2)

03:15 – WHIPPED CREAM (3)

03:30 – Bad Suns (2)

03:45 – Men I Trust (1)

04:00 – Jonas Blue (3)

04:20 – Jade Bird (1)

04:30 – Pink Seat$ (2)

05:00 – 6LACK (1)

05:00 – Loud Luxury (3)

05:15 – Chelsea Cutler (2)

06:00 – Gary Clark Jr. (1)

06:00 – Whethan (2)

06:00 – Elephante (3)

06:45 – Lil Wayne (1)

06:45 – Bring Me the Horizon (2)

07:15 – Gryffin (3)

07:45 – Judah & The Lion (2)

08:30 – RL Grime (3)

08:45 – twenty one pilots (1)

09:00 – Madeon (3)

Sunday, August 4th:

02:00 – slenderbodies (1)

02:00 – GG MAGREE (3)

02:45 – Gunna (1)

02:50 – G Flip (2)

03:15 – Opiuo (3)

04:30 – Masego (2)

04:35 – The Revivalists (1)

05:00 – Boombox Cartel (3)

05:15 – Louis the Child (2)

05:35 – Sharon Van Etten (1)

06:00 – Diesel / Shaquille O’Neal (3)

06:35 – Kacey Musgraves (1)

07:00 – Manic Focus (3)

07:35 – Slash feat. Miles Kennedy (1)

08:00 – Mitski (2)

08:00 – San Holo (3)

08:45 – Flume (2)