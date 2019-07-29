Luca Guadagnino to direct Lord of the Flies remake

Luca Guadagnino wants to do another remake. This time, as Variety reports, the Call Me By Your Name and Suspiria director will take on William Golding’s Nobel Prize-winning novel Lord of the Flies for Warner Bros.

Guadagnino will work from a screenplay by Nicole Perlman and Geneva Robertson-Dworet. The two screenwriters previously worked together on this year’s Captain Marvel, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Tomb Raider.



Warner Bros. has been vying to get the project off the ground ever since it was first announced in 2017. At the time, Scott McGehee and David Siegel were attached and the idea was to make it an all-female reboot.

Published in 1954, the book follows a group of British boys stranded on an abandoned island and how disaster follows. Since then, it’s been adapted for the screen three times, most notably by Peter Brook in 1963.

In related news, Guadagnino will next head to HBO with We Are Who We Are, a new series starring Kid Cudi, Kiki Layne, and Mia Goth. He was also previously attached to helm an adaptation of Bob Dylan’s Blood on the Tracks.