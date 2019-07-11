Lykke Li taps Skrillex and Ty Dolla $ign for “two nights” remix: Stream

Lykke Li, photo by Lior Phillips

When Lykke Li rescheduled her YOLA DÍA Festival, she also hinted at a new EP, still sad still sexy. Due out in two weeks, the forthcoming six-track collection features new music and remixes based off 2018’s so sad so sexy. The Los Angeles-based, Sweden-born singer has shared a new track off the forthcoming record, “two nights part ii”, which features heavy-hitters Skrillex and Ty Dolla $ign.

“two nights part ii” is a remix of “two nights”, which originally also featured harmonies with Aminé. For the new release, “two nights” get an electronic update from Skrillex, with the producer adding in more more prominent drum and bass tracks in addition to tropical house-inspired woodwinds. Ty Dolla $ign also spits a verse in the track, while Lykke Li offers a hazy rendition of the original tune.



Listen for yourself below.

“two nights” follows up last month’s lead single “sex money feelings die” featuring Atlanta’s Lil Baby. still sad still sexy drops on July 26th via RCA Records. Peep the full tracklist below.

YOLA DÍA, featuring Cat Power, Courtney Love & The Chateau Band, CupcakKe, Megan Thee Stallion, and more, goes down August 18th in Los Angeles.

still sad still sexy Tracklist:

01. two nights part ii (Lykke Li x Skrillex x Ty Dolla $ign)

02. sex money feelings die (remix) feat. Lil Baby and Snowsa

03. Neon

04. Baby Doves

05. so sad so sexy (alt version)

06. deep end (alt version)