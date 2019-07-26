Lykke Li premieres new still sad still sexy EP: Stream

Lykke Li has released a new EP called still sad still sexy. It’s streaming in full below via Apple Music or Spotify.
The six-track collection boasts remixes or alternate versions of songs that originally appeared on Li’s stellar 2018 album, so sad so sexy. Skrillex and Ty Dolla $ign both appear on a rework of “two nights”, while Lil Baby lends a hand on a fresh reimagining of “sex money feelings die”.
Rounding out the EP are two new songs in “Baby Doves” and “Neon”.
The new EP comes ahead of Li’s own curated all-female festival, YOLA DÍA, and her appearance at New Mexico’s Taos Vortex Festival. Grab tickets to all of her upcoming shows here.
still sad still sexy EP Artwork:
still sad still sexy EP Tracklist:
01. sex money feelings die Remix (feat. Lil Baby and Snowsa)
02. two nights part ii (feat. Skrillex and Ty Dolla $ign)
03. Baby Doves
04. Neon
05. So Sad So Sexy (alt version)
06. Deep End (alt version)