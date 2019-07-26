Menu
Album Streams
Listen to Full Streams of the Newest Albums
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Lykke Li premieres new still sad still sexy EP: Stream

Swedish star delivers a handful of new songs and remixes

by
on July 26, 2019, 12:03am
0 comments
lykke li still sad still sexy stream new ep remixes
Lykke Li, photo by Heather Kaplan

Lykke Li has released a new EP called still sad still sexy. It’s streaming in full below via Apple Music or Spotify.

The six-track collection boasts remixes or alternate versions of songs that originally appeared on Li’s stellar 2018 album, so sad so sexySkrillex and Ty Dolla $ign both appear on a rework of “two nights”, while Lil Baby lends a hand on a fresh reimagining of “sex money feelings die”.

Rounding out the EP are two new songs in “Baby Doves” and “Neon”.

(Read: The Top 50 Albums of 2018)

The new EP comes ahead of Li’s own curated all-female festival, YOLA DÍA, and her appearance at New Mexico’s Taos Vortex Festival. Grab tickets to all of her upcoming shows here.

still sad still sexy EP Artwork:

lykke li still sad still sexy ep artwork Lykke Li premieres new still sad still sexy EP: Stream

still sad still sexy EP Tracklist:
01. sex money feelings die Remix (feat. Lil Baby and Snowsa)
02. two nights part ii (feat. Skrillex and Ty Dolla $ign)
03. Baby Doves
04. Neon
05. So Sad So Sexy (alt version)
06. Deep End (alt version)

Previous Story
Charli XCX teams with Pabllo Vittar for “Flash Pose”: Stream
Next Story
Blink-182 shares new single “Darkside” off upcoming album Nine: Stream
No comments