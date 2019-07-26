Lykke Li premieres new still sad still sexy EP: Stream

Lykke Li, photo by Heather Kaplan

Lykke Li has released a new EP called still sad still sexy. It’s streaming in full below via Apple Music or Spotify.

The six-track collection boasts remixes or alternate versions of songs that originally appeared on Li’s stellar 2018 album, so sad so sexy. Skrillex and Ty Dolla $ign both appear on a rework of “two nights”, while Lil Baby lends a hand on a fresh reimagining of “sex money feelings die”.



Rounding out the EP are two new songs in “Baby Doves” and “Neon”.

(Read: The Top 50 Albums of 2018)

The new EP comes ahead of Li’s own curated all-female festival, YOLA DÍA, and her appearance at New Mexico’s Taos Vortex Festival. Grab tickets to all of her upcoming shows here.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

still sad still sexy EP Artwork:

still sad still sexy EP Tracklist:

01. sex money feelings die Remix (feat. Lil Baby and Snowsa)

02. two nights part ii (feat. Skrillex and Ty Dolla $ign)

03. Baby Doves

04. Neon

05. So Sad So Sexy (alt version)

06. Deep End (alt version)