M83 announces new project DSVII

M83, photo by Jeremy Searle

12 years ago, M83’s Anthony Gonzalez released a compendium of otherwise unused ambient tracks he called Digital Shades Vol. 1. Now, he’s once more exploring sounds outside M83’s typical experimental pop leanings with a follow-up collection dubbed DSVIII.

Due out September 20th via Mute, DSVII is a much more deliberate project than Vol. 1. As Gonzaelez explained in a press release, “I wanted to come back with something stronger that featured the depth of a proper studio album without the pressure of providing pop music – faraway from Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming and Junk.” In fact, he’d been left unsatisfied by the fan reaction to 2016’s Junk, and not entirely creatively fulfilled by his involvement in Cique du Soleil’s VOLTA.



His solution was to abscond to Cap d’Antibes in France for five months in 2017. Spending his time relaxing with some classic pastimes, Gonzalez found the spark he was looking for:

(Read: Before Dawn, After Midnight: M83 in 10 Songs)

“I mainly spent my time swimming in the Mediterranean Sea, reading, watching films and playing ‘80s video games. The inspiration behind this record is mainly video game music. It felt so refreshing to play all of these old school games again. There is something so naive and touching about them. It’s simple and imperfect. And this is exactly what I tried to achieve with Digital Shades Vol. 2.”

In an accompanying list of references, Gonzalez mentions games like The Legend of Zelda, Final Fantasy, and Solomon’s Key; music from Brian Eno (Discreet Music), Suzanne Ciani (Seven Waves), and Wendy Carlos (Switched-On Bach); and films like Wolfgang Petersen’s The NeverEnding Story, Don Coscarelli’s Phantasm, and John Carpenter’s In the Mouth of Madness. Sessions took place at his own Los Angeles studio as well as at the Glendale space of his M83 collaborator Justin Meldal-Johnsen, all using analog equipment.

Pre-orders for the effort are going on now. Find the full DSVII tracklist and album art below, followed by Gonzalez’s complete list of inspirations.

DSVII Artwork:

DSVII Tracklist:

01. Hell Riders

02. A Bit of Sweetness

03. Goodbye Captain Lee

04. Colonies

05. Meet The Friends

06. Feelings

07. A Word of Wisdom

08. Lune De Fiel

09. Jeux D’Enfants

10. A Taste of the Dusk

11. Lunar Son

12. Oh Yes You’re There, Everyday

13. Mirage

14. Taifun Glory

15. Temple of Sorrow

M83’s DSVII References:

Video game music:

The Legend of Zelda / Koji Kondo

Phantasy Star II / Tokuhiko Uwabo

Solomon’s Key / Michiharu Hasuya

Crystalis / Yoko Osaka

Final Fantasy / Nobuo Uematsu

Dragon Quest / Koichi Sugiyama

Faxanadu / Jun Chikuma

Mother / Hirokazu Tanaka

Music:

Plantasia / Mort Garson

The Wozard Of Iz / Mort Garson

Switched-On Bach / Wendy Carlos

Discreet Music / Brian Eno

Trilogie de la mort / Eliane Radigue

Manhattan Research, Inc. / Raymond Scott

Seven Waves / Suzanne Ciani

New Age Of Earth / Ash Ra Tempel

Movies:

Fantastic Planet / René Laloux

Gandahar /René Laloux

Satyricon / Federico Fellini

Zardoz / John Boorman

The NeverEnding Story / Wolfgang Petersen

Phantasm / Don Coscarelli

Quest / Saul Bass

In the Mouth of Madness / John Carpenter

Main synths used for the recording:

ARP 2600

Matrix 12

Prophet 6

Roland Jupiter 6 and 8

Roland Jx 3p

Roland Juno 106

Synthi Aks