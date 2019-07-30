Mac DeMarco performs five-song Here Comes the Cowboy set on Kimmel: Watch

Mac DeMarco on Kimmel

Next week, Mac DeMarco will embark on a North American tour in support of new album, Here Comes the Cowboy. Offering fans an early look at his live show, the Canadian indie rocker performed a mini five-song set on Monday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Everyone’s favorite jizz jazzer rattled off renditions of “Finally Alone”, “Nobody”, “K”, and “Little Dogs March”, from Here Comes the Cowboy, as well as the album’s hidden track, “The Cattleman’s Prayer”. DeMarco’s performance of “Finally Alone” was aired during Kimmel’s broadcast, while the remaining songs were subsequently made available as “exclusive off-air performances.” Replay them all below.



Here Comes the Cowboy is DeMarco’s fourth overall following This Old Dog in 2017. His upcoming run of tour dates extends until early November, and tickets can be purchased here.

DeMarco recently guested on Kyle Meredith With…, where he discussed the new record and his favorite cult musicians. Revisit that episode below.

