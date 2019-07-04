Menu
MAD Magazine to cease publication

The magazine will print previously published content until its subscription responsibilities are fulfilled

on July 04, 2019, 11:35am
MAD Magazine is ceasing publication after 67 years.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, issue ten of the satirical magazine will be the final one to feature new content and it will only be available to purchase at comic book shops as well as mailed to subscribers. Beginning with issue eleven, the magazine will reprint previously published content until its subscription responsibilities are fulfilled, after which the magazine will cease publication altogether.

MAD originally began as a comic book published by EC Comics. In 1955, MAD converted to a monthly magazine consisting of a mix of humor and political satire. Traditionally, eight new issues were published over the course of a calendar year. At its peak, MAD had more than two million subscribers.

In 2017, amidst a continued decline in readership, MAD’s parent company DC Entertainment relocated operations from New York City to Burbank and rebooted the magazine with an entirely new editorial staff. The magazine’s numbering reverted to 1 and new issues were released bimonthly. Sadly, it seems the relaunch failed to rejuvenate MAD‘s subscriber base.

Upon hearing news of MAD’s impending shuttering, “Weird Al” Yankovic tweeted, “I can’t begin to describe the impact it had on me as a young kid – it’s pretty much the reason I turned out weird. Goodbye to one of the all-time greatest American institutions.”

Meanwhile, LEGO Movie director Chris Miller reflected on his time interning for the publication in the early 90s: “I had no apt in NY so I kept my belongings in the archives & took a daypack & crashed on couches for 3 months. In the writers room they had a drum kit to do rim shots on bad jokes. Great memories. I’ll miss it.”

