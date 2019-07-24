OVO Sound’s Majid Jordan have returned with their first new song of the year, “Caught Up”. The Toronto duo tapped Khalid for the single, which comes with a psychedelic music video from Matthew Dillon Cohen.

“Caught Up” is classic fare from singer Majid Al Maskati and producer Jordan Ullman, who offer up crooning R&B vocals over tight, low-tempo production. Lyrically, the song examines the “Los Angeles lifestyle,” wrapping questions of pretense and posturing into a tidy love song. Khalid, however, is the highlight of the tune, with his strong vocal performance and striking lyrics about buying cars he doesn’t drive.



(Read: Top 50 Songs of 2018)

As Ullman described the collaboration,

“We first met Khalid in LA. Like us, he is always on the go, but we managed to come back together in LA to finish the record. Majid and I are always inspired by our surroundings, and LA has so much to offer in terms of sights and sounds. And I think we’ve all had moments where we have felt like we’re really caught up in this city. I took that energy and put it into the production. This song is a great start to the next chapter of where we’re going with our music and I’m grateful to have made a lifelong friend in Khalid.”

While “Caught Up” is smooth and sultry, the music video veers in a different direction. The clip begins with Majid Jordan making a seemingly innocuous visit to a roadside taco stand. Later, the pair continue their desert road trip only to find that they’ve been dosed, with the clip going off the deep-end with trippy visuals and an appearance from Khalid. Watch for yourself below.

“Caught Up” will serve as the first single off Majid Jordan’s third album, which the Drake collaborators just recently completed recording. Meanwhile, Khalid is currently touring in support of his new record, Free Spirit, which dropped back in April. Get tickets to all his upcoming shows here.