Marilyn Manson: New album will “definitely” be out in 2019 and will likely be self-titled

Marilyn Manson, photo by Melinda Oswandel

In a new interview with Revolver magazine, Marilyn Manson said his 11th studio album will “definitely” be out in 2019, and that it could very well be his first self-titled LP.

The shock rocker is currently at work on his follow-up to 2017’s Heaven Upside Down with outlaw country artist Shooter Jennings. Manson and Jennings previously worked together on a cover of David Bowie’s “Cat People” in 2016, which led to further collaboration, including a new cover of The Doors classic “The End” for the upcoming Stephen King miniseries The Stand — in which Manson has been cast. He said working on the cover track “kickstarted” the album process with Jennings.



“Last night, I was working pretty late in the studio, and we finished the sixth song,” Manson said. “So, it’ll be out before the end of the year, definitely.”

Regarding the new album’s title, Manson said, “It’s still to be determined, but I think it’s the album that should be called Marilyn Manson. I’m in a mode in life where I wanted to tell stories with this record, and it’s sort of like a wax museum of my thoughts, a study of the chamber of horrors in my head. … I tried to paint it with words, and Shooter with sounds, so you can see and hear all of your longing, your passion and despair.”

It’s a busy time for Manson. In addition to finishing the album, he’s teaming with Rob Zombie for the “Twins of Evil: Hell Never Dies Tour” this summer, and also has plans to release an art book collecting his paintings. He also has a role in the upcoming HBO series The New Pope.

“I plan on going on the ‘Twins of Evil’ tour, and I have an art book that I’m going to release,” Manson said, “and I’ll probably have a bunch of exhibitions all over to go along with it. And then I’ll release the album after that.”

There’s a theme of persistence and workmanship to Manson’s responses in the interview, so it appears he’s ready for the medium-spanning workload of acting, visual art, record making, and touring.

(Buy: Tickets to Marilyn Manson’s Upcoming Tour Dates)

“I feel in fighting mode, ready to take it all on, and make a record, and keep that flag a-flying, and to make sure people know that this isn’t just sort of tapering off — this is hitting hard right now,” he said. “And I think that’s why I think Marilyn Manson, self-titled, is probably the most descriptive album title, considering it’s the stories of what put me here.”

Manson’s tour with Rob Zombie begins tonight (July 9th) in Baltimore, Maryland, and runs through an August 18th show in Gilford, New Hampshire. Get tickets here.