Mario Lopez criticizes parents who support transgender children

Mario Lopez

Mario Lopez doesn’t believe parents should allow their children to self-identify their gender. In a recent interview on The Candace Owens Show (via Yahoo), the former Saved By the Bell star digressed with the conservative host on what she dubbed a “weird trend.”

Owens broached the topic, sharing how Charlize Theron recently revealed that her own child did not identify as a boy. “I am trying to understand this new Hollywood mentality,” she told Lopez, “where they just think their children now have the mental authority.”



Lopez agreed with Owens, stating:

“I am trying to understand it myself, and please don’t lump me into that whole [group]. I’m kind of blown away too. Look, I’m never one to tell anyone how to parent their kids obviously and I think if you come from a place of love, you really can’t go wrong but at the same time, my God, if you’re three years old and you’re saying you’re feeling a certain way or you think you’re a boy or a girl or whatever the case may be, I just think it’s dangerous as a parent to make this determination then, well, OK, then you’re going to a boy or a girl, whatever the case may be … It’s sort of alarming and my gosh, I just think about the repercussions later on.”

He later added, “When you’re a kid … you don’t know anything about sexuality yet. You’re just a kid.” He clarified that thought, “I think parents need to allow their kids to be kids but at the same time, you gotta be the adult in the situation. Pause with that and — I think the formative years is when you start having those discussions and really start making these ‘declarations’.”

You’d think that would be enough, but Lopez did another 180 and jumped right into the magma. Towards the end, he called out sexual assault survivors by saying movements like #BelieveWomen can be a “dangerous hashtag because people lie and sometimes those people are women.”

“God forbid you have a son out there,” he continued, “and a girl may have felt a certain way about a situation — dismissed, hurt, whatever, and is feeling vengeful and just decides to tell a certain story that’s not even exactly true, come back and hurt that individual.”

Not surprisingly, people aren’t too wild about his comments…

Mario Lopez is canceled, just for appearing on her show let alone what he actually said… — RoyallyHeather (@Heather84A) July 30, 2019

Good luck getting work now Mario. Interview with Candace and questioning the Trans dogma. Mario Lopez says letting kids live as preferred gender is 'dangerous' https://t.co/aSEp6nPAVQ via https://t.co/rUVQPniDjB — Mr Barkley (@Barkley_uk) July 30, 2019

Hey Mario Lopez – GO FUCK YOURSELF YOU FUCKING ASSHOLE! And then disappear into a fucking pit with other evil people. https://t.co/0xbxlGgrgj — 🌊Jen's Righteous Fury🌊 (@LoopdiLou) July 31, 2019

If only Zack Morris stepped in…