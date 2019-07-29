Mark Hamill shares his first screen test with Harrison Ford for Star Wars: Watch

It’s hard to imagine a world where Luke Skywalker and Han Solo didn’t exist. Star Wars is so engrained in the cultural consciousness that we think of the heroes as fully formed characters, rich with nine films of history. But even iconic roles like these had to start somewhere, and we now have a look at what that was like thanks to recently unearthed footage of Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford’s first joint screen test.

As AV Club points out, it was Twitter user @larwoolf who first shared the nostalgic clip, which then got shared by CNBC contributor Carl Quintanilla. It got back to Hamill himself, who reposted the black-and-white footage with a bit of enlightening commentary.



The scene finds Han and Luke arriving at Alderaan to find it completely destroyed — only neither Hamill nor Ford really understood what that all meant at the time. “Neither 1 of us had read the script at this point, only 1 scene,” Hamill revealed. “I asked George what kind of movie it was-‘Let’s just do it, we’ll talk about that later.’ We never did talk about it later-we just did it.”

Given that information, it’s fascinating how very much Solo seems to already be alive in Ford. He has the cocky yet perturbed swagger of the smuggler almost innately, while Hamill’s Skywalker is still very early stages, overly reserved without the boyish zeal he’d later bring to the part.

See what is essentially the first version of the two space adventurers below.