Cynic’s Paul Masvidal unveils video for solo track “Nebula”: Watch

Paul Masvidal

As a founding member of progressive metal pioneers Cynic and a former member of extreme-metal legends Death, Paul Masvidal has put a remarkable stamp on the world of heavy music. Now, with his acoustic solo project, Masvidal, the guitarist-singer displays a gentler side of his musical talents, and he has teamed up with Heavy Consequence to premiere the video for the track “Nebula” (watch below).

“Nebula” appears on the first in a trilogy of EPs collectively titled Mythical Human Vessel. The first EP, Mythical, was released on May 31st, with the second, Human, arriving later this summer. Masvidal cites John Lennon, Brian Eno, Elliott Smith, and others as inspiration for the music on the EPs.



“These are songs of healing and transformation, and I hope they will have a similar effect on who hears them,” said Masvidal in a press release. “My wish is that these songs will bring more ease to people, and if anything, remind us to slow down and embrace life’s circumstances, as courageously as possible.”

The songs on the EPs use isochronic tones, which are a cutting-edge type of sound therapy for increasing serotonin, alleviating depression and stress, improving focus, and helping in restful sleep. The tones were designed by Dr. Stephane Pigeon, creator of the website MyNoise.

Regarding the track “Nebula” and its accompanying video, Masvidal tells us, “Songwriting is a nebulous and mysterious thing, kinda like being alive. And so I leave you with this experience of the song as a viewer, listening in the dark.”

Watch the video for “Nebula” below, and order Masvidal’s Mythical EP at this location.