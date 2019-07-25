Maynard James Keenan working on new Puscifer album for 2021

Puscifer

Tool are just a month away from releasing their first new album in 13 years, but frontman Maynard James Keenan already has eyes set on his next project. It appears Keenan is hard at work on a new LP from one of his other renowned projects, Puscifer. The vocalist shared a brief Instagram clip suggesting a 2021 release for Puscifer’s fourth album.

Puscifer — Keenan’s experimental rock band that also features lead guitarist Mat Mitchell, co-vocalist Carina Round, and others — released their last album, Money Shot, in 2015.



On Instagram last night (see below), Keenan shared a brief video clip that shows his microphone in a studio, with his eye eventually popping up on screen. His caption reads, “Mat Mitchell My Eye. #chippingaway #puscifer2021 @matmitchell @carinaround @bluemicrophones.”

With Puscifer already in the studio, it’s likely they can finish the album long before 2021, but given Tool’s probable tour cycle in support of their as-yet-untitled highly anticipated album, which arrives August 30th, the two-year wait makes sense.

As of now, not much is known of the new Tool album, other than its release date and the songs “Descending” and “Invincible”, which the band has been performing live. Last week, the band updated their logo in advance of the album’s release.

After playing a string of spring and early summer shows, Tool only have a headlining gig at the 2019 Aftershock festival in Sacramento, California, lined up for the remainder of this year thus far.