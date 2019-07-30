Maynard James Keenan discusses new Tool album on Joe Rogan’s podcast

Tool's Maynard James Keenan on Joe Rogan's Podcast

Tool hit fans with two big bits of news earlier today. Turns out it was Maynard James Keenan himself who divulged the information to Instagram as he was recording an appearance on comedian Joe Rogan’s podcast, The Joe Rogen Experience.

As reported, Tool announced that they will finally be bringing their back catalog of music to digital and streaming services this Friday, and revealed that their first album in 13 years is called Fear Inoculum.



“There’s probably some Tool fans that will tune into this specifically to hear some news, so rather than being a dick and waiting till the end to tell them, we should probably tell them upfront,” Keenan told Rogan a couple minutes into the podcast (watch below).

When speaking of the decision to finally put their music on streaming services, Keenan quipped, “We’re a very difficult band. We’re very stubborn and kind of ignorant to what goes on in the rest of the world … and the whole Betamax thing didn’t work for us, and neither did LaserDisc, so we have this new thing called digital media and streaming. We’re gonna try it out.”

Rogan responded, “Like Spotify? That kind of thing?”, and Maynard countered, “Yeah, you heard of it? It’s brand new.”

As Maynard was Instagramming the album title, he started to reveal it to Rogan, slowly saying, “Fear …” with a pause, and Rogan interjecting, “of a black planet?”, referring to the classic Public Enemy album, before Maynard continued with the full title. “Yeah, white guys putting out an album called Fear of a Black Planet would f**king really go over well,” answered Keenan sarcastically.

(See Also: Maynard James Keenan Working on New Puscifer Album)

In all seriousness, the singer seemed relieved to finally put out today’s information, saying, “A lot of weight lifted off my chest. The four of us are a lot of f**king work. Everything is a f**king committee meeting, and it always gets shut down,” adding, “When you get successful, you think you’re right about everything. It’s not that bad with us, but there’s [that] dynamic.”

For most of the one hour and forty-two minute podcast, Maynard and Rogan discussed non-Tool subjects, with Keenan at one point saying he believes we have only 400 years until this planet is done, among other worldly topics. But toward the very end, the Tool singer said, “I’m just so excited we finished this record.”

Tool’s Fear Inoculum arrives August 30th. Check out the full podcast below.