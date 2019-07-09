Megan Thee Stallion performs “Realer” and “Big Ole Freak” on Kimmel: Watch

Megan Thee Stallion on Kimmel

Lil Nas X isn’t the only one with the horses in the back. Megan Thee Stallion brought her own version of Western-style glam to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night.

While sporting a flashy cowboy hat, the promising Houston-born rapper performed a smoky, two-song medley for the audience. She first opened with “Realer”, from this year’s Fever, followed by her 2018 Tina Snow smash “Big Ole Freak”.



(Read: 10 Female Rappers You Should Definitely Know About)

Revisit the performance below, fit for a sexy rodeo.

Next month, Megan is scheduled to hit the road with Meek Mill and Future on their joint “Legendary Nights Tour”. She’s also due to appear at Lykke Li’s all-female YOLA DÍA festival and the inaugural Day N Vegas Festival. Grab tickets to all of her upcoming shows by heading here.