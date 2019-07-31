Metallica’s upcoming “S&M2” concerts heading to the big screen

For those who missed out on tickets to both of Metallica’s upcoming “S&M2” shows alongside the San Francisco Symphony in September, the metal legends have announced that the concerts will be hitting the big screen for one night only this fall. The concert film will screen in over 3,000 theaters worldwide, with locations still to be announced.

“On October 9th, we are psyched to be bringing you ‘S&M2’, a celebration of the 20th anniversary of the original S&M concerts, album, and film that also commemorates the grand opening of the state-of-the-art Chase Center, a historic addition to San Francisco’s waterfront,” reads a statement on the band’s website.



Metallica will be performing alongside the San Francisco Symphony on September 6th and 8th at the new Chase Center. Ostensibly, the film will feature footage from these new performances, which will see the band reviving the orchestral versions from their original 1999 S&M shows and new symphonic arrangements for songs written and released since then.

Initially, “S&M2” show was to be a singular performance on September 6th, but a second date was added for fan-club members after ticket bots snagged up a number of the seats for the first night.

Specific theaters for the October 9th screening are still being confirmed. Tickets go on sale August 7th, with updates and details available here.