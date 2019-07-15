Police warn against rise of meth gators in Alabama

Visual depiction of a meth gator, or... Louis the Alligator from The Princess and the Frog

Police are asking residents to think twice before flushing their meth down the toilet.

On Friday, officers with the Loretto Police Department in Tennessee arrested a man named Andy Perry after he allegedly tried to dispose of 12 grams of meth, 24 fluid ounces of liquid meth, and several paraphernalia items. He was charged drug possession with intent for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with evidence.



In a Facebook post announcing his arrest, Loretto Police asked residents to avoid following Perry’s lead. “When you send something down the sewer pipe it ends up in our retention ponds for processing before it is sent down stream,” the post explained. “Now our sewer guys take great pride in releasing water that is cleaner than what is in the creek, but they are not really prepared for meth.”

“Ducks, Geese, and other fowl frequent our treatment ponds and we shudder to think what one all hyped up on meth would do. Furthermore, if it made it far enough we could create meth-gators in Shoal Creek and the Tennessee River down in North Alabama. They’ve had enough methed up animals the past few weeks without our help. So, if you need to dispose of your drugs just give us a call and we will make sure they are disposed of in the proper way.”

Meth gators, because 2019.