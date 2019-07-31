Mikal Cronin announces new album Seeker, shares “Show Me”: Stream

Mikal Cronin, photo by Max Mendelsohn

Mikal Cronin has announced his first album in four years. Titled Seeker, it’s due out October 25th through Merge Records.

The MCIII follow-up spans a total of 10 tracks and came to fruition after a mellow, month-long retreat to Idyllwild, a small town in the mountains of southern California,



“It was so quiet and peaceful. I got weird looks at the store. I got bug bites that didn’t heal for months. I walked around a small lake a few times. I wrote. I took literally something that’s usually a hypothetical, something every artist thinks about doing. It worked.”

(Read: The Top 25 Albums of 2019… So Far)

Seeker itself was recorded at Palmetto Studios with the help of engineer Jason Quever and Ty Segall’s The Freedom Band backing band, of which Cronin is a member. Cronin’s solitary trip also literally made its way into the sessions.

“I brought a charred pine cone from the woods to the studio, just in case it would help,” the indie rocker recalled in a statement. “Fire — specifically its cycle of purging and reseeding the landscape — is a central theme to the record. Death and rebirth.”

Our first look at the new full-length comes with lead single “Show Me”, described as a Tom Petty-esque tune about “feeling small in an overwhelming world.” “There’s a not-quite-subtle hint of the Heartbreakers in the instrumentation and arrangement, having asked many friends to play or sing,” Cronin noted. “It’s one of my favorite songs from the album, I hope you like it too.”

Check it out via its corresponding video, directed by Yasi Salek.

In support of Seeker, Cronin has mapped a lengthy solo tour through both North America and Europe. These dates follow his concert residencies with Ty Segall and The Freedom Band. Find his solo schedule below and grab tickets here.

Seeker Artwork:

Seeker Tracklist:

01. Shelter

02. Show Me

03. Feel It All

04. Fire

05. Sold

06. I’ve Got Reason

07. Caravan

08. Guardian Wall

09. Lost a Year

10. On the Shelf

Mikal Cronin 2019 Tour Dates:

10/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

11/06 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

11/08 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

11/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

11/10 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

11/11 – Missoula, MT @ The Badlander

11/14 – Saint Paul, MN @ Turf Club

11/15 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

11/16 – Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx

11/17 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

11/18 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

11/19 – Boston, MA @ Great Scott

11/20 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

11/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

11/23 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

11/24 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

11/25 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

11/26 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks

11/27 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda

11/30 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

12/01 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

02/10 – Munich, DE @ Milla

02/11 – Cologne, DE @ Bumann & Sohn

02/12 – Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain

02/13 – Aarhus, DK @ TAPE

02/14 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

02/15 – Stockholm, SE @ Nalen

02/17 – Oslo, NO @ Ingensteds

02/18 – Gothenburg, SE @ Oceanen

02/19 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

02/20 – Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet

02/21 – Brussel, BE @ Botanique

02/22 – Paris, FR @ Petit Bain

02/24 – Bristol, UK @ Louisiana

02/25 – London, UK @ Moth Club

02/26 – Manchester, UK @ Soup Kitchen

02/27 – Glasgow, UK @ The Hug & Pint

02/28 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

02/29 – Brighton, UK @ The Hope & Ruin