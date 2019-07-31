Mikal Cronin announces new album Seeker, shares “Show Me”: Stream

Mikal Cronin has announced his first album in four years. Titled Seeker, it’s due out October 25th through Merge Records.
The MCIII follow-up spans a total of 10 tracks and came to fruition after a mellow, month-long retreat to Idyllwild, a small town in the mountains of southern California,
“It was so quiet and peaceful. I got weird looks at the store. I got bug bites that didn’t heal for months. I walked around a small lake a few times. I wrote. I took literally something that’s usually a hypothetical, something every artist thinks about doing. It worked.”
Seeker itself was recorded at Palmetto Studios with the help of engineer Jason Quever and Ty Segall’s The Freedom Band backing band, of which Cronin is a member. Cronin’s solitary trip also literally made its way into the sessions.
“I brought a charred pine cone from the woods to the studio, just in case it would help,” the indie rocker recalled in a statement. “Fire — specifically its cycle of purging and reseeding the landscape — is a central theme to the record. Death and rebirth.”
Our first look at the new full-length comes with lead single “Show Me”, described as a Tom Petty-esque tune about “feeling small in an overwhelming world.” “There’s a not-quite-subtle hint of the Heartbreakers in the instrumentation and arrangement, having asked many friends to play or sing,” Cronin noted. “It’s one of my favorite songs from the album, I hope you like it too.”
Check it out via its corresponding video, directed by Yasi Salek.
In support of Seeker, Cronin has mapped a lengthy solo tour through both North America and Europe. These dates follow his concert residencies with Ty Segall and The Freedom Band. Find his solo schedule below and grab tickets here.
Seeker Artwork:
Seeker Tracklist:
01. Shelter
02. Show Me
03. Feel It All
04. Fire
05. Sold
06. I’ve Got Reason
07. Caravan
08. Guardian Wall
09. Lost a Year
10. On the Shelf
Mikal Cronin 2019 Tour Dates:
10/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
11/06 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
11/08 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
11/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret
11/10 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
11/11 – Missoula, MT @ The Badlander
11/14 – Saint Paul, MN @ Turf Club
11/15 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
11/16 – Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx
11/17 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
11/18 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz
11/19 – Boston, MA @ Great Scott
11/20 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
11/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
11/23 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall
11/24 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
11/25 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
11/26 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks
11/27 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda
11/30 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
12/01 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah
02/10 – Munich, DE @ Milla
02/11 – Cologne, DE @ Bumann & Sohn
02/12 – Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain
02/13 – Aarhus, DK @ TAPE
02/14 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen
02/15 – Stockholm, SE @ Nalen
02/17 – Oslo, NO @ Ingensteds
02/18 – Gothenburg, SE @ Oceanen
02/19 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow
02/20 – Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet
02/21 – Brussel, BE @ Botanique
02/22 – Paris, FR @ Petit Bain
02/24 – Bristol, UK @ Louisiana
02/25 – London, UK @ Moth Club
02/26 – Manchester, UK @ Soup Kitchen
02/27 – Glasgow, UK @ The Hug & Pint
02/28 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
02/29 – Brighton, UK @ The Hope & Ruin