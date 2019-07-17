Mike Fleiss, creator of The Bachelor, accused of attacking pregnant wife

Mike Fleiss

Mike Fleiss, a veteran TV and film producer best known for creating ABC’s The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, has been accused of violently attacking his pregnant wife.

On Tuesday, a judge granted Laura Fleiss a temporary restraining order against her husband, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



In court documents, Fleiss accuses her husband of attacking her over the Fourth of July holiday because she refused to get an abortion. Fleiss says her husband made several verbal threats before turning physically violent. The following day, Laura Fleiss filed for divorce.

Photos of the alleged attack and Laura Fleiss’ injuries were included in court documents. Additionally, the couple’s four-year-old son is said to have witnessed the incident and corroborated his mother’s account.

A spokesperson for Warner Horizon, which produces The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, says it is “aware of these serious allegations, and are looking into them.”

Mike Fleiss, who is also a producer of the Hostel film franchise, was previously arrested in 2014 and criminally charged for harassing Baywatch star David Charvet and his wife, actress Brooke Burke.