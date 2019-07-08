Pearl Jam, Chili Peppers, Foo Fighters, and GNR members team up for all-star super jam: Watch

Over the weekend, Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready hosted the first-ever Peak to Sky Music Festival in Big Sky, Montana. The two-day event featured performances from McCready’s visual and arts project Infinite Color and Sound, Brandi Carlile, Dammit Lauren and the Well, and Thunderpussy leading up to an all-star super jam consisting of McCready, Carlile, Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ drummer Chad Smith and guitarist Josh Klinghoffer, and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.
Below, you can watch fan-captured footage of the super jam in action, including performances of Led Zeppelin’s “Moby Dick”, “Good Times and Bad Times”, “Dazed and Confused”, Van Halen’s “Eruption”, Aerosmith’s “Sweet Emotion”, Prince’s “Purple Rain”, David Bowie and Queen’s “Under Pressure”, and Bowie’s “Moonage Daydream” and “Ziggy Stardust”, amongst other tracks.
