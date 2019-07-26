Lost Miles Davis track “Paradise” finally released: Stream

Miles Davis, photo via STF/AFP/GettyImage

Rubberband, a previously unreleased Miles Davis album dating back to 1985, will finally see the light of day on September 6th. Rhino Records first previewed the 11-track LP with “Rubberband of Life”, and now they’ve shared “Paradise” as a second teaser. Take a listen below.

As previously reported, the origins of Rubberband date back to the mid-1980s following Davis’ departure from Columbia Records. In October of 1985, he entered Los Angeles’ Ameraycan Studios with producers Randy Hall and Zane Giles. As a press release notes, “the musical direction Davis was taking during the sessions marked a radical departure, with the inclusion of funk and soul grooves [and] with plans to feature guest vocalists Al Jarreau and Chaka Khan.” Eventually, the album was shelved and Davis went on to record Tutu, which was released in 1986.



Rubberband was recently completed by original producers Hall and Giles along with Davis’ nephew, Vince Wilburn, Jr., who played drums on the original sessions for the album in 1985-86. Additional contributors included Ledisi and Lalah Hathaway.

On “Paradise” specifically, Wilburn and his team sought to update the track with “a more carnival-like atmosphere.” As he explained to Rolling Stone, “That’s why we reconstructed it with heavy percussion, bringing in the legendary King Errisson and session ace Munyungo Jackson (Stevie Wonder, Miles Electric Band).”

Pre-orders for Rubberband are now ongoing.