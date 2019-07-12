Miley Cyrus says she doesn’t want to have kids because “the Earth is angry”

Miley Cyrus, photo by Joshua Mellin

Just like Mother Earth, Miley Cyrus is pretty pissed off at the way we’ve been treating the environment. In fact, in a new interview with Elle magazine, she said she’s not considering having children because “the Earth is angry.”

Speaking about how the power of nature can put things in perspective, the “Mother’s Daughter” singer stated, “…Nature’s female. When she’s angry, don’t fuck with her. That’s the way that I feel women are like right now. The earth is angry.”



Merging the prominent ideals of environmentalism and feminism, Cyrus compared the way humanity has dealt with our home planet to the way we’ve historically mistreated women. In sum, she explained that until people start treating each other and the world better, don’t expect women to keep having babies:

“We’ve been doing the same thing to the earth that we do to women. We just take and take and expect it to keep producing. And it’s exhausted. It can’t produce. We’re getting handed a piece-of-shit planet, and I refuse to hand that down to my child. Until I feel like my kid would live on an earth with fish in the water, I’m not bringing in another person to deal with that. ”

Rightly so, Cyrus went on to say that she’s not alone in her beliefs, as many of her generation are also putting off having children. “[Millennials] don’t want to reproduce because we know that the earth can’t handle it,” she said.

Though she may not be producing offspring, Miley Cyrus is producing plenty of new music. She recently released her She is Coming EP, the first in a planned trilogy collective called She Is: Miley Cyrus. She also teamed with Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey for the new Charlie’s Angels theme song.

Cyrus is scheduled to perform at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas come September. Check for tickets here.