Miley Cyrus celebrates womanhood in new “Mother’s Daughter” video: Watch

Starring her own mom, Tish Cyrus

on July 02, 2019, 10:13am
Miley Cyrus and mother Tish Cyrus in "Mother's Daughter" video

Fresh off a memorable performance at Glastonbury, Miley Cyrus is back today with a new video for “Mother’s Daughter”. In support of her She is Coming EP, the red-tinted clip celebrates womanhood in all its forms.

Cyrus herself stars in the visual, notably sporting a skin-tight bodysuit à la Britney Spears circa the early 2000s. The pop star is joined by women of various ethnicities, shapes, and sizes — Lacey Baker, Mari Copeny, and Aaron Philip among others — framed as mothers, gods, super heroes, and more. At one point Cyrus cozies up on a couch with her own mom, Tish Cyrus. The range of ideas tied to the word “womanhood” is endless and fluid, and that’s the goal.

She is Coming is the first in a three-part series of EPs. Cyrus recently contributed a Nine Inch Nails remake to the latest season of Black Mirror and is expected to have a new song in the upcoming Charlie’s Angels remake (alongside fellow pop queens Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey).

