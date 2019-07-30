Menu
Charles Manson and David Berkowitz pop up in first teaser for Mindhunter Season 2: Watch

David Fincher's stylish crime drama will explore the 1979-1981 Atlanta child murders

by
on July 29, 2019, 11:22pm
"Charles Manson" in Mindhunter Season 2
The second season of David Fincher’s stylish crime drama Mindhunter comes to Netflix on August 16th. In anticipation, the first teaser trailer has been revealed.

Season two jumps ahead to the Atlanta child murders that occurred between 1979 to 1981. As the teaser reveals, Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany)’s investigation will lead them to encounters with historical psychopaths Charles Manson and David Berkowitz. And if you’re wondering, yes, the actor who plays Manson (Damon Herriman) also portrayed him in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Catch the teaser below.

