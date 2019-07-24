Newly announced Motörhead 1979 box set includes deluxe reissues of Overkill and Bomber

Motorhead 1979 Box Set

The early years of Motörhead are getting a celebratory revisitation for the 40th anniversary of the band’s classic albums Overkill and Bomber.

A newly announced box set, titled 1979, is a seven-LP collection that includes reissues of those two 1979 albums, in addition to previously unreleased live material, B-sides, rarities, and other collectible miscellanea. The set arrives on October 25th with separate individual reissues of Overkill and Bomber also available. The band has also shared previously unreleased concert footage of a 1979 performance of “Bomber” (watch below).



For Motörhead, 1979 was a vital year that saw the band release two of its heaviest and most definitive albums. The era is given the completist archival treatment for this box set, with Overkill and Bomber coming on half-speed mastered 180-gram vinyl cut from the original master tapes. Audio-wise, the box also includes two previously unreleased concerts from the era (Live at Friars, Aylesbury 1979 and Live at La Rotunde, Le Mans 1979) spread across four LPs, the No Class 7-inch, and a “Rest of ’79” LP that includes 10 B-sides, outtakes, and rare tracks. Pre-orders from the band’s site also include the Lost Demos of ’79 limited 7inch, which includes three unreleased demos, while supplies last.

Compiled with “the assistance of key people who were part of their ’79 circle of friends, crew, and accomplices” and the blessings of each band member’s respective estates, the set features a 40-page magazine with unseen photos and new interviews, a Bomber tour program reproduction, a sheet music book for Overkill, and a badge set. This is all housed in a fitting black biker jacket box.

The standard 1979 box set is available for $175 with a “super deluxe” version featuring a faux leather jacket that actually unzips available for $300 and limited to 500 pieces. Double CD and triple LP individual packages (that include one of the aforementioned live recordings) are available for those who just want the reissues of Overkill and Bomber without all the extra goodies. More details can be found here, while pre-orders are available direct from the band’s merch page here.