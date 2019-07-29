Mott the Hoople announce 2019 fall reunion tour dates

Earlier this year, UK glam rock outfit Mott the Hopple embarked on their first American tour in 45 years. Now, they’ve announced a second leg of shows to take place this fall.
The 11-city outing kicks off October 21st in Port Chester, New York. Further dates are scheduled for Washington, DC, Atlanta, Nashville, Dallas, Austin, and beyond, before the tour wraps up with dates along the west coast in early November.
You can find the full schedule below, and get tickets here.
The band’s touring lineup features frontman Ian Hunter, guitarist Ariel Bender, and keyboard player Morgan Fisher, alongside Steve Holley, James Mastro, Mark Bosch, Paul Page, and Dennis Dibrizzi.
Mott the Hoople 2019 Tour Dates:
10/21 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
10/22 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre
10/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy Theatre
10/26 – Nashville, TN @ War Memorial Auditorium
10/28 – Dallas, TX @ The Majestic Theatre
10/29 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live
10/31 – Scottsdale, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Ballroom
11/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Orpheum
11/03 – Oakland, CA @ The Fox Theatre
11/05 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
11/06 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre