Mott the Hoople announce 2019 fall reunion tour dates

Mott the Hoople

Earlier this year, UK glam rock outfit Mott the Hopple embarked on their first American tour in 45 years. Now, they’ve announced a second leg of shows to take place this fall.

The 11-city outing kicks off October 21st in Port Chester, New York. Further dates are scheduled for Washington, DC, Atlanta, Nashville, Dallas, Austin, and beyond, before the tour wraps up with dates along the west coast in early November.



You can find the full schedule below, and get tickets here.

The band’s touring lineup features frontman Ian Hunter, guitarist Ariel Bender, and keyboard player Morgan Fisher, alongside Steve Holley, James Mastro, Mark Bosch, Paul Page, and Dennis Dibrizzi.

Mott the Hoople 2019 Tour Dates:

10/21 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

10/22 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

10/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy Theatre

10/26 – Nashville, TN @ War Memorial Auditorium

10/28 – Dallas, TX @ The Majestic Theatre

10/29 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live

10/31 – Scottsdale, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Ballroom

11/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Orpheum

11/03 – Oakland, CA @ The Fox Theatre

11/05 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

11/06 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre