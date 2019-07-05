Mount Eerie releases atmospheric track “(fireworks & wind)”: Stream

Mount Eerie's Phil Elverum, photo by Jeff Miller

The title for Mount Eerie’s newest track, “(fireworks & wind)”, is pretty on the nose. Bandleader Phil Elverum captured the piece yesterday on July 4th, recording the sounds of his local Independence Day celebration over the span of a five-and-a-half minutes.

In the description, Elverum notes that “(fireworks & wind)” is “no big deal,” and it’s hard to disagree. The ambient single offers little in the way of modification; there are no lyrics or instruments, just the thundering sound of distant explosions, white noise, and wind. The lo-fi songwriter also notes that there’s “no reason for this recording, no physical release,” and closes his statement by adding, “the wind gradually increases.”



Listen to the minimalist, atmospheric track below.

<a href="http://pwelverumandsun.bandcamp.com/track/fireworks-wind">(fireworks & wind) by Mount Eerie</a>

In other news, Elverum will revive The Microphones later this month. Marking the fan-favorite former project’s first live concert in nearly a decade, he will perform as The Microphones on July 20th in Anacortes, Washington, during an event called “What The Heck?”