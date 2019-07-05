Menu
Mount Eerie releases atmospheric track “(fireworks & wind)”: Stream

The release was captured yesterday during a 4th of July celebration

on July 05, 2019, 1:08pm
Mount Eerie Phil Elverum, fireworks & wind 4th of july new single song track photo by Jeff Miller
Mount Eerie's Phil Elverum, photo by Jeff Miller

The title for Mount Eerie’s newest track, “(fireworks & wind)”, is pretty on the nose. Bandleader Phil Elverum captured the piece yesterday on July 4th, recording the sounds of his local Independence Day celebration over the span of a five-and-a-half minutes.

In the description, Elverum notes that “(fireworks & wind)” is “no big deal,” and it’s hard to disagree. The ambient single offers little in the way of modification; there are no lyrics or instruments, just the thundering sound of distant explosions, white noise, and wind. The lo-fi songwriter also notes that there’s “no reason for this recording, no physical release,” and closes his statement by adding, “the wind gradually increases.”

Listen to the minimalist, atmospheric track below.

In other news, Elverum will revive The Microphones later this month. Marking the fan-favorite former project’s first live concert in nearly a decade, he will perform as The Microphones on July 20th in Anacortes, Washington, during an event called “What The Heck?”

