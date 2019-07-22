Menu
Tom Hanks stars as Mr. Rogers in first trailer for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood: Watch

The Mr. Rogers biopic hits theaters in November

by
on July 22, 2019, 9:14am
Tom Hanks in Mr Rogers biopic
It’s a beautiful day on the Internet, because the first trailer for Tom HanksMr. Rogers biopic has arrived.

Taking its name from Mr. Rogers’ classic theme song, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood tells the story of the real-life friendship between Fred Rogers (Hanks) and a journalist named Tom Junod (Matthew Rhys). Assigned to write a profile about Rogers, a cynical Junod finds his life transformed by the experience.

Due out in November, the film is directed by Marielle Heller (Diary of a Teenage Girl) and features a script from Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster. Chris Cooper, Tammy Blanchard, and Sakina Jaffrey star alongside Hanks.

