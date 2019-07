MSTRKRFT, photo by Mitch Brown

MSTRKRFT, the electronic music duo consisting of DFA 1979’s Jesse F. Keeler and Al-P, are back with their first new song in three years. Take a listen to “Buffalo Fat” below.

“Buffalo Fat” marks the duo’s first recording since their 2016 LP, Operator. In the time since then, Keeler has remained busy with DFA 1979.



Earlier this year, Keeler and Al-P launched their own record label, ORO, as an outlet for deep techno productions.