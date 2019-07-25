My Chemical Romance’s Frank Iero rips Jonas Brothers for starting false reunion rumor

My Chemical Romance's Frank Iero vs. The Jonas Brothers

In an interview last month, Joe Jonas started a rumor that My Chemical Romance were reuniting after a six-year hiatus. Now, MCR guitarist Frank Iero is speaking up not only to refute the gossip, but to also rip The Jonas Brothers for using MCR to improve their own image.

Joe got the rumor mill churning in June when he claimed the emo band was “apparently rehearsing” in a nearby New York studio. “I’ve got some dirt,” the pop singer told the UK’s KISS FM Breakfast show. “I thought they broke up, so I don’t know,” he added.



MCR called it quits in 2013 after a successful run, so naturally, news of a possible reunion spread like wildfire. It got to the point that Iero is addressing the situation.

Iero first told the Asbury Park Press that Joe’s reunion rumors were false. He further elaborated in a chat on the Zach Sang Show on Wednesday, remarking, “I don’t understand why you would do an interview about your band and talk about someone else’s band.”

The MCR guitarist and back-up vocalist then proceeded to take a few jabs at the Jonas Brothers, saying the “Disney band” was trying to “rebrand” itself,

If you’re a Jonas Brothers fan: Ouch. Joe has yet to respond to Iero’s comments.

Watch Iero’s Zach Sang interview below.

Unlike MCR, the Jonas Brothers actually reconvened and will be hitting the road next month for a reunion tour. Grab your tickets here.