My Morning Jacket share unreleased Tennessee Fire track “john dyes her hair red”: Stream

A 20th anniversary deluxe edition of The Tennessee Fire is out next month

on July 26, 2019, 11:22am
My Morning Jacket Tennessee Fire 20th anniversary reissue album cover artwork
On August 2nd, My Morning Jacket will mark the 20th anniversary of their debut album, The Tennessee Fire, by releasing a deluxe reissue.

The package boasts the original 16-song Tennessee Fire LP alongside a bonus disc featuring 13 previously unreleased songs. Today, MMJ has shared one of those unreleased tracks, “john dyes her hair red”. Take a listen below.

In a statement, frontman Jim James says of “john dyes her hair red”:

“this is one of the first song poems i ever wrote- i always liked the idea of a song being this little picture or puzzle, and not necessarily having to ‘mean’ something or be about some big story or have tons of linear lyrics, but more just painting a weird little scene. i have always tried to make my music gender neutral when it comes to love or romance for the most part, so that a person of any gender could experience a song and not feel excluded if i was using ‘he’s’ or ‘she’s’ or whatever and this is an early experiment with that, of a person named john, which is traditionally a ‘male’ name, who is dying her hair red and sitting in the shower til it all turns back brown- and maybe one would think- ‘well why did she ever even dye her hair red in the first place?’

Pre-orders for The Tennessee Fire: Deluxe Edition are now ongoing. Next month, MMJ will play shows at Rock Rocks in Morrison, CO; the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, NY; and Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, NY. Get tickets here.

