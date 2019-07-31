Mystery Science Theater 3000 announces massive live tour

Mystery Science Theater 3000

Beginning next month, creator Joel Hodgson will take Mystery Science Theater 3000 out on the road for a massive US tour.

Dubbed “The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour”, the expansive outing spans 69 dates stretching into March 2020. Hodgson and his longtime robot companions Tom Servo and Crow will take turns riffing on two films: an early Jean-Claude Van Damme film called No Retreat, No Surrender and a 1960 British horror film Circus of Horrors.



This will reportedly be Hodgson’s “final live tour performing the unique comedic art form he created,” according to a statement. Current MST3K host Jonah Ray will not be appear during this tour, but is “deeply involved creatively with this tour as a writer and riff producer.”

See the full tour schedule below, and grab tickets here.

The second season of MST3K’s Netflix revival premiered back in November.

Mystery Science Theater 3000 Tour Dates:

09/14 – York, PA @ The Pullo Center *

09/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre *

09/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre ^

09/22 – New Haven, CT @ Shubert Theater ^

09/26 – Baltimore, MD @ Modell Lyric ^

09/27 – Rochester, NY @ Kodak Center Theater *

09/29 – Dayton, OH @ Victoria Theatre *

10/01 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Miller Auditorium *

10/02 – Bloomington, IL @ Blooming Center for the Performing Arts *

10/05 – Chicago, IL @ Cadillac Palace Theatre *

10/06 – Columbus, OH @ No Retreat, No Surrender *

10/11 – Boston, MA @ Emerson Colonial Theatre *

10/12 – Boston, MA @ Emerson Colonial Theatre ^

10/15 – Richmond, VA @ Carpenter Theatre *

10/17 – Charlotte, NC @ Knight Theater *

10/18 – Washington, DC @ National Theatre *

10/19 – Washington, DC @ National Theatre (early show) *

10/19 – Washington, DC @ National Theatre (late show) ^

10/20 – Wilmington, NC @ The Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College *

10/24 – Englewood, NJ @ Bergen Performing Arts Center ^

10/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Merriam Theater *

10/26 – New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre New Jersey (early show) *

10/26 – New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre New Jersey (late show) ^

10/29 – Fayetteville, AR @ Walton Arts Center *

11/02 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre *

11/03 – Davenport, IA @ River Center Adler Theatre *

11/05 – Dubuque, IA @ Five Flags Center ^

11/09 – Detroit, MI @ The Fox Theatre *

11/12 – Toledo, OH @ The Valentine Theater ^

11/14 – Springfield, OH @ Clark State Performing Arts Center ^

11/17 – Dallas, TX @ Winspear Opera House *

11/18 – North Little Rock, AR @ CHARTS Theater at UA-Pulaski Tech *

11/19 – Wichita, KS @ Orpheum Theatre ^

11/21 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center *

11/23 – Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre *

11/29 – Ft. Myers, FL @ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW *

11/30 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live ^

12/01 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre *

12/02 – Niceville, FL @ Mattie Kelly Arts Center *

12/03 – Tampa, FL @ Ferguson Hall *

12/04 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Parker Playhouse *

12/07 – New Orleans, LA @ Mahalia Jackson Theater *

01/15 – Bremerton, WA @ The Admiral Theatre ^

01/16 – Spokane, WA @ INB Performing Arts Center *

01/17 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium *

01/18 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre *

01/19 – Eugene, OR @ Hult Center for the Performing Arts ^

01/20 – Medford, OR @ Craterian Theater *

01/23 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Center for the Performing Arts ^

01/25 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre *

01/28 – El Paso, TX @ Plaza Theatre *

01/29 – Mesa, AZ @ Ikeda Theatre *

02/10 – Reno, NV @ Pioneer Center *

02/12 – Cheyenne, WY @ Cheyenne Civic Center *

02/13 – Durango, CO @ Community Concert Hall

02/14 – Albuquerque, NM @ Popejoy Hall *

02/15 – Denver, CO @ Buell Theatre *

02/16 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Pikes Peak Center ^

02/18 – Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater *

02/19 – Columbia, MO @ Jesse Auditorium *

02/20 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Hudiburg Chevrolet Center *

02/23 – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre ^

02/24 – San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts *

02/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Pantages Theatre *

02/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Pantages Theatre ^

03/01 – Madison, WI @ Capitol Theater *

03/03 – Reading, PA @ Santander Performing Arts Center ^

03/08 – Orono, ME @ Collins Center for the Arts *

* = No Retreat, No Surrender

^ = Circus of Horrors