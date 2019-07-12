Nas touts his talent on new track “Jarreau of Rap (Skatt Attack)”: Stream

Nas is set to deliver his long-awaited new compilation, The Lost Tapes 2, next week. Following up on 2002’s Lost Tapes, the collection features 16 unreleased tracks pulled from the sessions for his last three studio albums. Today, we get our first taste of the effort with “Jarreau of Rap (Skatt Attack)”.

Produced by Xharlie Black, the bouncy cut finds Nas spitting some solid fire as the self-proclaimed “humble bragger” stakes his claim as one of the greatest MCs of all time. “Everybody’s not gon’ get you but keep going/ I be cruising 40,000 feet like I’m a Boeing,” he raps. “Doubting me they said I would have no longevity/ Instead I’m steadily rapping these fundamentals.”



(Read: The 25 Greatest Hip-Hop Debut Albums)

Adding to the jazzy feel of the song is appearances from the late Al Jarreau — who obviously lends his name to thie title — and trumpeter Keyon Harrold. Interpolated throughout the track are lines from Jarreau’s “Blue Rondo A La Turk (Round, Round, Round)”, which give it that “skatt attack” rhythm.

Take a listen to Nas’ “Jarreau of Rap (Skatt Attack)” below.

The Lost Tapes 2 is due out July 19th via Mass Appeal/Def Jam Recordings, with production from the likes of Kanye West, Pharrell Williams, and Hit-Boy, as well as guest appearances from The Alchemist, Swizz Beatz, RZA, and Pete Rock. The album isn’t the only release Nas has on the docket. He’s also set to debut the first entry in a children’s books series called I Know I Can from his MAJR (Mass Appeal Junior) line, though a release date has yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, Nas recently hit the road with Mary J. Blige for their co-headlining “Royalty Tour”. Get tickets here.