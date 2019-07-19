Nas finally unveils The Lost Tapes 2: Stream

Nas has finally unearthed The Lost Tapes 2. Stream the collection in full below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Due out via Mass Appeal/Def Jam Recordings, The Lost Tapes 2 is comprised of 16 unreleased tracks. All were pulled from the New York rapper’s recording sessions for his last four albums, including last year’s Nasir and Hip-Hop is Dead from 2006. The compilation follows his inaugural Lost Tapes, which hit shelves way back in 2002.



(Read: The 25 Greatest Hip-Hop Debut Albums)

The new project sees the veteran MC collaborating with multiple prominent hip-hop guests. Kanye West provides production on a song called “You Mean the World To Me”, while Pharrell Williams lends a hand to “Vernon Family”, and producer Hit-Boy works his magic on “Royalty”. Al Jarreau, The Alchemist, Swizz Beatz, and Pete Rock also appear on The Lost Tapes 2, as do RZA, DJ Dahi, Statik Selektah, and DJ Khalil.

Early previews for the effort include “Lost Freestyle” and “Jarreau of Rap (Skatt Attack)”.

Nas is currently on his “Royalty Tour”, a co-headlining trek with Mary J. Blige. Grab tickets here. Nas is also working on a new children’s book, I Know I Can, named after the 2002 God’s Son track “I Can”.

The Lost Tapes 2 Artwork:

The Lost Tapes 2 Tracklist:

01. No Bad Energy (prod. by Swizz Beatz)

02. Vernon Family (prod. by Pharrell Williams)

03. Jarreau of Rap feat. Al Jarreau and Keynon Harrold (prod. by Eddie Cole)

04. Lost Freestyle (prod. by Statik Selektah)

05. Tanasia (prod. by RZA)

06. Royalty feat. RaVaughn (prod by Hit-Boy)

07. Who Are You feat. David Ranier (prod. by Eric Hudson)

08. Adult Film feat. Swizz Beatz (prod. by Swizz Beatz)

09. War Against Love (prod. by DJ Dahi and DJ Khalil)

10. The Art Of It feat. J. Myers (prod. by Pete Rock)

11. Highly Favored (prod. by RZA)

12. Queens Wolf (prod. by DJ Toomp)

13. It Never Ends (prod. by The Alchemist)

14. You Mean the World to Me (prod. by Kanye West)

15. Queens Bridge Politics (prod. by Pete Rock)

16. Beautiful Life feat. RaVaughn (prod. by No I.D.)