Neil Young and Bob Dylan perform together for the first time in 25 years: Watch

Neil Young and Bob Dylan finally crossed paths overseas on Sunday night. The two legendary singer-songwriters have been touring Europe all summer, and were fortunately booked for a pair of co-headlining shows in the UK and Ireland over the weekend.

During their show at Nowlan Park in Kilkenny, Ireland last night, Dylan and Young shared the stage for the first time in 25 years. (The last time they had played was at New York’s Roseland Ballroom in 1994.) Together, they dusted off “Will the Circle Be Unbroken”, a traditional hymn that Dylan himself hasn’t played since a Rolling Thunder Revue show in 1976.



Prior to that, the song was popularized by Dylan early in his career and also performed with The Band during the sessions for The Basement Tapes. Watch the whole performance below and learn all about those Rolling Thunder Revue shows via Netflix.

Get tickets to Dylan’s upcoming dates here, and Young’s shows here.