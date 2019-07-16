Neon Indian is scheduled to hit the road this fall on his “Invasion Musical Total Tour”. The North American trek officially kicks off early October and runs all the way through late November.
The “Invasion Musical Total Tour” will see the synthpop songwriter born Alan Palomo visiting cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, New Orleans, and Nashville. Neon Indian also has stops marked for Savannah, Brooklyn, Toronto, Montreal, and Chicago.
(Read: The Top 25 Songs of 2019… So Far)
This newly announced outing follows summer gigs alongside Giorgio Moroder and Empress Of. It comes less than a year after the release of Neon Indian’s “seedy” short film 86’d. That project featured five stories that “transpire over the course of one late-night order at a 24-hour deli.”
Consult the full tour itinerary below.
Neon Indian 2019 Tour Dates:
07/26 – Sicily, IT @ Ortigia Sound System #
08/29 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall %
08/30 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall %
08/31 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk %
09/01 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger %
10/09 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House
10/10 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s
10/12 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
10/13 – Santa Barbra, CA @ Soho Music Club
10/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
10/18 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box
10/19 – Tijuana, MX @ Black Box
10/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Bunkhouse Saloon
10/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
10/25 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
10/26 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace
10/30 – McAllen, TX @ Cine El Rey
11/01 – Monterrey, MX @ Foro DiDi
11/04 – New Orleans, LA @ Parish House of Blues
11/06 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
11/07 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In
11/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
11/11 – Savannah, GA @ Victory North
11/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
11/16 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
11/17 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live
11/20 – Montreal, QC @ L’Astral
11/21 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
11/22 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
11/23 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
11/24 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
11/26 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
11/27 – Bluebird Theater
11/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro
# = w/ Giorgio Moroder
% = w/ Empress Of
Revisit 86’d theme song “Heaven’s Basement”, as well as the film itself: