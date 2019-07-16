Neon Indian

Neon Indian is scheduled to hit the road this fall on his “Invasion Musical Total Tour”. The North American trek officially kicks off early October and runs all the way through late November.

The “Invasion Musical Total Tour” will see the synthpop songwriter born Alan Palomo visiting cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, New Orleans, and Nashville. Neon Indian also has stops marked for Savannah, Brooklyn, Toronto, Montreal, and Chicago.



This newly announced outing follows summer gigs alongside Giorgio Moroder and Empress Of. It comes less than a year after the release of Neon Indian’s “seedy” short film 86’d. That project featured five stories that “transpire over the course of one late-night order at a 24-hour deli.”

Consult the full tour itinerary below.

Neon Indian 2019 Tour Dates:

07/26 – Sicily, IT @ Ortigia Sound System #

08/29 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall %

08/30 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall %

08/31 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk %

09/01 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger %

10/09 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

10/10 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

10/12 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

10/13 – Santa Barbra, CA @ Soho Music Club

10/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

10/18 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box

10/19 – Tijuana, MX @ Black Box

10/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Bunkhouse Saloon

10/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

10/25 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

10/26 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

10/30 – McAllen, TX @ Cine El Rey

11/01 – Monterrey, MX @ Foro DiDi

11/04 – New Orleans, LA @ Parish House of Blues

11/06 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

11/07 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

11/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

11/11 – Savannah, GA @ Victory North

11/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

11/16 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

11/17 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

11/20 – Montreal, QC @ L’Astral

11/21 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

11/22 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

11/23 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

11/24 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

11/26 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

11/27 – Bluebird Theater

11/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro

# = w/ Giorgio Moroder

% = w/ Empress Of

Revisit 86’d theme song “Heaven’s Basement”, as well as the film itself: