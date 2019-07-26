Netflix renews Big Mouth for three more seasons

Netflix's Big Mouth

More sweat stains, overactive hormones, and acne are in store for Netflix viewers. Today, the streaming platform announced it is renewing Big Mouth for three more seasons.

The acclaimed animated series about puberty was already set to return this fall for season three. This new deal now extends the show’s run all the way through a sixth season.



Created by Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg, the cleverly written program follows a group of teenagers as they grapple with all the ugly but hilarious awkwardness of puberty. The teens are even befriended by a pair of “hormone monsters” named Rick and Connie.

(Read: The Top 10 TV Shows of 2019… So Far)

Kroll stars as Nick “Big Mouth” Birch, Maurice the Hormone Monster, Coach Steve, Rick the Hormone Monster, and Lola. Comedian John Mulaney voices Nick’s best friend, Andrew, while Jessi Klein (Jessi), Jason Mantzoukas (Jay), Jenny Slate (Missy), and Fred Armisen (Nick’s dad, Elliot) have recurring roles. The show also features Maya Rudolph (Connie the Hormone Monstress), and Jordan Peele (the Ghost of Duke Ellington).

Today’s renewal news comes as Netflix continues to focus heavily on developing new animated content. After finding success in Big Mouth and BoJack Horseman, the company even launched its own in-house animation studio. The creators of Big Mouth — collectively known as Brutus Pink — will be working with the studio on further projects in the coming years.

Revisit a trailer for season two: