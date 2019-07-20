Menu
First trailer for Netflix’s The Witcher series pits Henry Cavill against all kinds of monsters: Watch

The former Kryptonian prince is nearly unrecognizable as Geralt of Rivia

by
on July 20, 2019, 12:15pm
Netflix has shared the first trailer for their forthcoming series The Witcher. Based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s fantasy novels, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich’s buzzy adaptation stars Henry Cavill as the titular, flaxen-haired witch hunter Geralt of Rivia.

The two-minute preview offers a fairly comprehensive look at the scope of the new series. Cavill is nearly unrecognizable, save for his titanic muscles and that Metropolis mug of his, and appears to be going on some incredibly gnarly journeys.

If anything, the series should be a pleasant substitute for dark fantasy fanatics starved in the absence of Game of Thrones, especially given the whole “people are worse than monsters” angle. Looks like Geralt is gonna have to deal with some real assholes.

Watch below.

The Witcher is expected to drop sometime later this year.

