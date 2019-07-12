New Order, photo by Warren Jackson

New Order have released their new live album, ∑(No,12k,Lg,17Mif) New Order + Liam Gillick: So it goes.., and it’s streaming below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Material for the album was recorded two years ago during New Order’s special five-night residency at Manchester’s Old Granada Studios. A component of the 2017 Manchester International Festival, the unique and intimate sets saw New Order reimagine songs from their vast catalog, including 2015’s Music Complete. The group’s performances featured by dazzling visuals from MoMA and Tate Britain exhibitor Liam Gillick.



(Read: The 20 Worst Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Snubs)

∑(No,12k,Lg,17Mif) New Order + Liam Gillick: So it goes.. boasts a total of 18 songs. “Times Change”, “Dream Attack”, “Bizarre Love”, and “Your Silent Face” are among the tracks included, all reworked with the help of a 12-piece synthesizer ensemble and composer/arranger/conductor Joe Duddell.

Today’s live album comes just weeks after the new wave legends announced their first-ever American residency, set for Miami this January. Grab tickets to all of New Order’s upcoming shows here.

∑(No,12k,Lg,17Mif) New Order + Liam Gillick: So it goes.. Artwork:

∑(No,12k,Lg,17Mif) New Order + Liam Gillick: So it goes.. Tracklist:

01. Times Change (Live at MIF)

02. Who’s Joe (Live at MIF)

03. Dream Attack (Live at MIF)

04. Disorder (Live at MIF)

05. Ultraviolence (Live at MIF)

06. In A Lonely Place (Live at MIF)

07. All Day Long (Live at MIF)

08. Shellshock (Live at MIF)

09. Guilt Is A Useless Emotion (Live at MIF)

10. Sub-culture (Live at MIF)

11. Bizarre Love Triangle (Live at MIF)

12. Vanishing Point (Live at MIF)

13. Plastic (Live at MIF)

14. Your Silent Face (Live at MIF)

15. Decades (Live at MIF)

16. Elegia (Live at MIF)

17. Heart & Soul (Live at MIF)

18. Behind Closed Doors (Live at MIF)