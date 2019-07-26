Listen to a Live Stream from Newport Folk Festival on CoS Radio

Newport Folk Festival, photo by Ben Kaye

This weekend, the 60th annual Newport Folk Festival goes down at Fort Adams in Newport, Rhode Island. It’s one of the most venerable music events in the world, so beloved that it sells out well before the lineup is even announced. But if you couldn’t get tickets to this year’s event, fear not; we’re bringing the sounds of NFF to you with a live-stream on Consequence of Sound Radio on TuneIn.

From July 26th-28th, CoS Radio will present full performances from some of the most exciting acts playing Newport this year. Scheduled artists include Jeff Tweedy, Trey Anastasio, Phil Lesh, Portugal. The Man, Dawes, Kevin Morby, Jade Bird, The Nude Party, Phosphorescent, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Lake Street Dive, and more.



To hear all the great music live, just press play on the embedded player below. You can also download the TuneIn app via the Apple App or Google Play stores and listen on the go. Find a full schedule down below.

July 26th:

11:00 a.m. – Black Belt Eagle Scout

11:40 a.m. – Yola

12:35 p.m. – Parker Millsap

01:50 p.m. – Warren Haynes

03:55 p.m. – Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

05:45 p.m. – Todd Snider

06:30 p.m. – Phil Lesh

July 27th:

11:10 a.m. – Illiterate Light

11:40 a.m. – Devon Gilfillian

12:15 p.m. – The Nude Party

12:50 p.m. – Jade Bird

01:50 p.m. – Gregory Alan Isakov

02:40 p.m. – Rayland Baxter

03:45 p.m. – Kevin Morby

04:40 p.m. – Jeff Tweedy

05:30 p.m. – Dawes

July 28th:

11:00 a.m. – E.B. The Younger

01:50 p.m. – Lake Street Dive

03:15 p.m. – Trey Anastasio

04:15 p.m. – Phosphorescent

05:35 p.m. – Portugal. The Man

* = All times in EST