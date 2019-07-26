Listen to a Live Stream from Newport Folk Festival on CoS Radio

This weekend, the 60th annual Newport Folk Festival goes down at Fort Adams in Newport, Rhode Island. It’s one of the most venerable music events in the world, so beloved that it sells out well before the lineup is even announced. But if you couldn’t get tickets to this year’s event, fear not; we’re bringing the sounds of NFF to you with a live-stream on Consequence of Sound Radio on TuneIn.
From July 26th-28th, CoS Radio will present full performances from some of the most exciting acts playing Newport this year. Scheduled artists include Jeff Tweedy, Trey Anastasio, Phil Lesh, Portugal. The Man, Dawes, Kevin Morby, Jade Bird, The Nude Party, Phosphorescent, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Lake Street Dive, and more.
To hear all the great music live, just press play on the embedded player below. You can also download the TuneIn app via the Apple App or Google Play stores and listen on the go. Find a full schedule down below.
July 26th:
11:00 a.m. – Black Belt Eagle Scout
11:40 a.m. – Yola
12:35 p.m. – Parker Millsap
01:50 p.m. – Warren Haynes
03:55 p.m. – Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
05:45 p.m. – Todd Snider
06:30 p.m. – Phil Lesh
July 27th:
11:10 a.m. – Illiterate Light
11:40 a.m. – Devon Gilfillian
12:15 p.m. – The Nude Party
12:50 p.m. – Jade Bird
01:50 p.m. – Gregory Alan Isakov
02:40 p.m. – Rayland Baxter
03:45 p.m. – Kevin Morby
04:40 p.m. – Jeff Tweedy
05:30 p.m. – Dawes
July 28th:
11:00 a.m. – E.B. The Younger
01:50 p.m. – Lake Street Dive
03:15 p.m. – Trey Anastasio
04:15 p.m. – Phosphorescent
05:35 p.m. – Portugal. The Man
* = All times in EST