Consequence of Sound seeks Senior & Associate News Writers

Consequence of Sound is seeking to expand our team with a Senior News Writer and Associate News Writer. Both role are part-time, competitively compensated positions with 15-20 hour a week commitments. As one of the most trusted names in music, film, and television coverage, we’re looking for experienced, motivated contributors with a strong knowledge base in a variety of entertainment fields.

Ideal candidates should have the following qualifications:



— At least three years of professional writing in the digital space, preferably in an active news environment

— Passionate about and well-versed in current trends in modern entertainment and media, including where to find the most up-to-the-minute developments in the realms of indie rock, hip-hop, Hollywood, pop, and more

— Proficient in social media, particularly audience engagement and information sourcing

— Consistent work ethic with the ability to write and edit under the pressure of a constantly updating news cycle to produce insightful, timely stories

— Strong familiarity with Consequence of Sound’s coverage scope and editorial style, while also driven to bring their own voice and coverage suggestions to the table

— Strong industry connections a plus, as well as the desire to continually build and strengthen new relationships

— Have at least some availability on nights and weekends (generally one per week)

Writers will report to the News Editor and Assistant News Editor, authoring, researching, and sourcing breaking news headlines in music, movies, and TV. Larger investigative stories requiring original reporting, research, interviewing, and more may also be undertaken.

The positions are available for remote candidates as well as those located in the New York City area.

If you’re interested in applying, please send the following to info@consequence.net: an up-to-date resume, 3-5 relevant writing samples, and a one-page cover letter detailing your work experience and why you would be a good fit at CoS, including highlighting your specific knowledge in the fields we cover.