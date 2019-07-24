Menu
Nilüfer Yanya makes her hypnotic TV debut on Colbert: Watch

She performs "In Your Head" from her breakout album, Miss Universe

by
on July 24, 2019, 9:28am
Nilüfer Yanya on Colbert
Nilüfer Yanya made her TV debut on Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night. In support of her breakout album, Miss Universe, the rising English pop star performed one of her strongest singles, “In Your Head”.

Yanya incorporates a handful of styles into her music, blending the likes of R&B, soul, indie rock, and pop. It’s hard to explain it succinctly, so seeing her belt her way through the combo on TV feels like a feat in and of itself. She’s got confidence to boot, too, which may be the product of critical praise and live hype.

Watch a replay of her performance below.

Her TV debut acts as a tour kickoff for a lengthy string of dates, including stops at XPoNential Music Festival and Newport Folk FestivalConsequence of Sound will host a Power Hour featuring our favorite artists at Newport.

Until then, revisit her interview on our podcast This Must Be The Gig with Lior Phillips.

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS

