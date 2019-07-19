Get ready to blow out your speakers. Live and Loud, one of Nirvana’s most iconic shows, is coming to digital streaming platforms and vinyl for the very first time.
Live and Loud features audio taken from the band’s 1993 concert at Pier 48 in Seattle. Footage was later aired on MTV, and the live set was originally released as part of the 20th anniversary of In Utero. However, Live and Loud has never before been made available as a standalone collection on streaming platforms or pressed on vinyl until now.
The jaw-dropping performance took place not long after the grunge outfit’s legendary MTV Unplugged set in New York and showcases the final touring lineup of Kurt Cobain, Krist Novoselic, Dave Grohl, and Pat Smear.
Live and Loud is officially out August 30th through Geffen/Ume and should make for a nice Nirvana collectible, especially if you missed out on Cobain’s $23,000 paper pizza plate. Pre-orders have begun.
Live and Loud Artwork:
Live and Loud Tracklist:
LP1
01. Radio Friendly Unit Shifter
02. Drain You
03. Breed
04. Serve The Servants
05. Rape Me
06. Sliver
07. Pennyroyal Tea
08. Scentless Apprentice
09. All Apologies
10. Heart-Shaped Box
LP2:
01. Blew
02. The Man Who Sold The World
03. School
04. Come As You Are
05. Lithium
06. About a Girl
07. Endless, Nameless
Revisit Live and Loud concert footage of “Blew”: