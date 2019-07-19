Get ready to blow out your speakers. Live and Loud, one of Nirvana’s most iconic shows, is coming to digital streaming platforms and vinyl for the very first time.

Live and Loud features audio taken from the band’s 1993 concert at Pier 48 in Seattle. Footage was later aired on MTV, and the live set was originally released as part of the 20th anniversary of In Utero. However, Live and Loud has never before been made available as a standalone collection on streaming platforms or pressed on vinyl until now.



The jaw-dropping performance took place not long after the grunge outfit’s legendary MTV Unplugged set in New York and showcases the final touring lineup of Kurt Cobain, Krist Novoselic, Dave Grohl, and Pat Smear.

Live and Loud is officially out August 30th through Geffen/Ume and should make for a nice Nirvana collectible, especially if you missed out on Cobain’s $23,000 paper pizza plate. Pre-orders have begun.

Live and Loud Artwork:

Live and Loud Tracklist:

LP1

01. Radio Friendly Unit Shifter

02. Drain You

03. Breed

04. Serve The Servants

05. Rape Me

06. Sliver

07. Pennyroyal Tea

08. Scentless Apprentice

09. All Apologies

10. Heart-Shaped Box

LP2:

01. Blew

02. The Man Who Sold The World

03. School

04. Come As You Are

05. Lithium

06. About a Girl

07. Endless, Nameless

Revisit Live and Loud concert footage of “Blew”: