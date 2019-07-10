Obituary unleash Adult Swim single “A Dying World” ahead of North American fall tour: Stream

Death metal icons Obituary are the latest to dip into Adult Swim’s Singles series, with the band sharing the new track “A Dying World” ahead of their upcoming fall North American co-headlining tour with Abbath.
The 47th entry in the latest iteration of Adult Swim Singles, Obituary’s contribution is worthy headbanger, and marks the first new music from the band since their 2017 self-titled album. “A Dying World” (listen below) leans on the thrashier side compared to their typical death metal output, with vocalist John Tardy’s snarls giving the track a tinge of hardcore punk. The track’s central riff never lets up, but fortunately it’s a catchy one.
This year is an important one for the Florida death metal pioneers, who celebrate the 30th anniversary of their classic album Slowly We Rot. The forthcoming tour serves to commemorate the landmark LP, with the band sharing the stage with black metal legend Abbath (formerly of Immortal), Ohio metallers Midnight, and rising labelmates Devil Master, who also practice a satisfying blend of punkish metal.
“The Florida RedNecks are headed out on tour,” the band stated in a press release, “and we are dragging our ‘Norwegian RedNeck Brother’ Abbath out of Bergen to join us in North America. This will be one Hell of a Tour. We are also very proud to invite our boys Midnight and Devil Master to make this truly a Killer lineup!!”
Obituary, Abbath, Midnight, and Devil Master 2019 Tour Dates:
09/27 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Varsity Theatre
09/28 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Bar N Grill
09/29 – Austin, TX @ Come And Take It Live
10/01 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
10/02 – Tucson, AZ @ Encore
10/03 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick
10/04 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
10/05 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre
10/06 – Reno, NV @ Cargo
10/08 – Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater
10/09 – Denver, CO @ Sumit
10/10 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada
10/11 – St. Louis, MO @ Ready Room
10/12 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge
10/13 – Madison, WI @ Sylveee
10/15 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall
10/17 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix
10/18 – Montreal, QC @ The Corona Theatre
10/19 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre
10/20 – Providence, RI @ The Strand
10/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
10/23 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
10/24 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre
10/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre