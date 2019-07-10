Obituary unleash Adult Swim single “A Dying World” ahead of North American fall tour: Stream

Obituary, photo by Ester Segarra

Death metal icons Obituary are the latest to dip into Adult Swim’s Singles series, with the band sharing the new track “A Dying World” ahead of their upcoming fall North American co-headlining tour with Abbath.

The 47th entry in the latest iteration of Adult Swim Singles, Obituary’s contribution is worthy headbanger, and marks the first new music from the band since their 2017 self-titled album. “A Dying World” (listen below) leans on the thrashier side compared to their typical death metal output, with vocalist John Tardy’s snarls giving the track a tinge of hardcore punk. The track’s central riff never lets up, but fortunately it’s a catchy one.



This year is an important one for the Florida death metal pioneers, who celebrate the 30th anniversary of their classic album Slowly We Rot. The forthcoming tour serves to commemorate the landmark LP, with the band sharing the stage with black metal legend Abbath (formerly of Immortal), Ohio metallers Midnight, and rising labelmates Devil Master, who also practice a satisfying blend of punkish metal.

(Buy: Tickets to Obituary’s Upcoming Tour Dates)

“The Florida RedNecks are headed out on tour,” the band stated in a press release, “and we are dragging our ‘Norwegian RedNeck Brother’ Abbath out of Bergen to join us in North America. This will be one Hell of a Tour. We are also very proud to invite our boys Midnight and Devil Master to make this truly a Killer lineup!!”

Obituary, Abbath, Midnight, and Devil Master 2019 Tour Dates:

09/27 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Varsity Theatre

09/28 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Bar N Grill

09/29 – Austin, TX @ Come And Take It Live

10/01 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

10/02 – Tucson, AZ @ Encore

10/03 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick

10/04 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

10/05 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre

10/06 – Reno, NV @ Cargo

10/08 – Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater

10/09 – Denver, CO @ Sumit

10/10 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada

10/11 – St. Louis, MO @ Ready Room

10/12 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge

10/13 – Madison, WI @ Sylveee

10/15 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

10/17 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix

10/18 – Montreal, QC @ The Corona Theatre

10/19 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

10/20 – Providence, RI @ The Strand

10/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/23 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

10/24 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre

10/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre