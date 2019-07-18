Offset brought fellow rapper and wife Cardi B onstage to perform “Clout” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night. The two were, as to be expected from hip-hop’s hottest couple, in complete sync with one another.

The Migos MC kicked things off by strutting down Hollywood Boulevard as crowds of people cheered him on and Twitter handles hovered above their self-snapping heads. Cardi then emerged from a car and the couple finally took the Kimmel stage together. As a reflection of the song, the whole joint performance purposely poked fun at the idea of being an “influencer” in 2019, especially when it comes to social media and online clickbait.



(Read: 10 Moments That Signaled the Cultural Invasion of Cardi B)

Elsewhere in the episode, Offset and Cardi took part in a game called “New Lyrics for Old People”, in which Jimmy Kimmel attempted to translate the “Clout” lyrics for those not so familiar with rap lingo.

Catch both segments below.

“Clout” comes from Offset’s solo debut album, Father of 4.

In recent news, Offset may be the subject of a federal investigation and Cardi B is about to make her feature film debut in Hustlers. Despite everything else they have going on, you can still snag tickets to upcoming Migos shows here and Cardi B concerts here.