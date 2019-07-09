Offset may be the subject of federal investigation: Report

Offset, photo by Heather Kaplan

Good news and bad news for Offset. The good news? Prosecutors will not move forward with a felony gun charge stemming from a July 2018 arrest outside Atlanta. The bad news? It appears the Migos rapper could be the subject of a federal investigation.

TMZ reports that Clayton County D.A.’s office chose to dismiss all charges as it “would alert other potential future parties to the investigation and evidence that may support federal charges against said parties.”



Court documents also report that Offset’s initial arrest in July was performed at the request of ATF agents. At the time of the arrest, officers said they had probable cause to pull over Offset’s vehicle due to tinted windows and failure to maintain his lane. After smelling marijuana inside his vehicle, officers performed a search, at which point they found a weapon.

At the moment, little is known about the potential federal case involving Offset.

An attorney for Offset previously said the rapper was being unfairly targeted by law enforcement due to his lifestyle. “It’s a common theme. We’re talking about a young, African-American man driving a shiny, beautiful luxury car and clad in designer clothes and watches and jewelry,” attorney Drew Findling told TMZ. “Unfortunately people in his genre become a target for law enforcement who think that lifestyle is connected to some illegal activity … and that is a sad statement.”