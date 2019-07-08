Oh Sees unleash frenzied new song “Poisoned Stones”: Stream

Oh Sees, photo by David Brendan Hall

Next month, Oh Sees are returning with a new full-length called Face Stabber. In a statement, the prolific garage rock titans promised “no songs about money or love… just memories, echoes, and foggy blurs,” and they have delivered with today’s “Poisoned Stones”.

While this new offering is significantly shorter than its predecessor — the mighty 21-minute “Henchlock” — it’s not any less dramatic. Chunky blues riffs punctuate throughout, while unexpected melodies lead Oh Sees listeners down into a fuzzy and psychedelic black hole.



Check it out below via its face-melting video, animated by Eaten Alive Illustrations (via Stereogum).

Face Stabber, the follow-up to last summer’s Smote Reverser, officially hits shelves August 16th through Castle Face Records.