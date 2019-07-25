Quentin Tarantino announces Once Upon a Time in Hollywood soundtrack

Leonardo DiCaprio for Once Upon a Time . . . in Hollywood, photograph by Andrew Cooper/©2019 Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Quentin Tarantino has announced the soundtrack to his ninth film, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood. Due out July 26th via Columbia Records, the collection is chock full of ’60s selections that look strange on paper, but work effortlessly together on screen.

Curated by Tarantino himself, the soundtrack’s a love letter to the music of 1960s-era Hollywood, and features everyone from Paul Revere & The Raiders, to Deep Purple, to Simon and Garfunkel, to Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels. It’s a wild ride, alright. Also included are a number of jingles that should send you straight back into the picture.



The soundtrack will be available on both CD and digital streaming platforms starting tomorrow. However, vinyl enthusiasts will have to find their inner Cliff Booth if they want to hear it on vinyl this weekend. A batch of limited-edition copies will be available exclusively at Amoeba Records and Tarantino’s New Beverly Cinema throughout the film’s opening weekend. Good luck with that one, California dreamers.

Rest assured, a wider release will follow this fall, and through several iterations. For starters, a deluxe edition places the soundtrack on 220 gram heavyweight “tequila sunrise” colored vinyl and comes with four 11×17 numbered posters, a Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood 24×36 poster, and one Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood 11×17 Map.

However, an Indie Retail exclusive comes pressed on 180 gram heavyweight orange vinyl and includes a Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood 24×36 poster and one Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood 11×17 Map. There’s also the Standard Vinyl for the unimaginative and less fortunate which lacks any color and simply includes a Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood 11×17 Map. You know what to do.

Consult the cover artwork and tracklist below. We’ve also included a playlist of the songs in anticipation. So, if you’ve got some time, make yourself a frozen marg, open up a window, and dance yourself dirty to the sweet, sweet sounds of the ’60s.

Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Artwork:

Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Tracklist:

01. Roy Head & The Traits – “Treat Her Right”

02. The Bob Seger System – “Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man”

Boss Radio feat. Humble Harve:

03. Deep Purple – “Hush”

04. Mug Root Beer Advertisement

05. The Village Callers – “Hector”

06. Buchanan Brothers – “Son of a Lovin’ Man”

07. Chad & Jeremy – “Paxton Quigley’s Had the Course” (from the MGM film Three in the Attic)

08. Tanya Tanning Butter Advertisement

09. Paul Revere & The Raiders – “Good Thing”

10. Paul Revere & the Raiders – “Hungry”

11. The Box Tops – “Choo Choo Train”

12. Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels – “Jenny Take a Ride”

13. Deep Purple – “Kentucky Woman”

14. Buffy Sainte-Marie – “The Circle Game”

Boss Radio feat. The Real Don Steele:

15. Simon & Garfunkel – “Mrs. Robinson”

16. Numero Uno Advertisement

17. Los Bravos – “Bring a Little Lovin’”

18. Suddenly / Heaven Sent Advertisement

19. Vagabond High School Reunion

20. KHJ Los Angeles Weather Report

21. The Illustrated Man Advertisement / Ready For Action

22. Dee Clark – “Hey Little Girl”

23. Summer Blonde Advertisement

24. Neil Diamond – “Brother Love’s Traveling Salvation Show”

25. Robert Corff – “Don’t Chase Me Around” (from the MGM film GAS-S-S-S)

26. Paul Revere & the Raiders (feat. Mark Lindsay) – “Mr. Sun, Mr. Moon”

27. Jose Feliciano – “California Dreamin’”

28. I Cantori Moderni di Alessandroni – “Dinamite Jim (English Version)”

29. Vanilla Fudge – “You Keep Me Hangin’ On (Quentin Tarantino Edit)”

30. Maurice Jarre – “Miss Lily Langtry (cue from The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean)”

31. KHJ Batman Promotion